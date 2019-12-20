2019: The biggest 3D printing launches and industry developments of the year

As 2019 comes to a close, we look back at some of the year's biggest launches, the finest applications, the important industry developments, the best insights, some must-read interviews and a number of site visits written by the TCT Magazine editorial team and our contributors.

All content has featured either in an issue of TCT Magazine or on the TCT Magazine website since the beginning of 2019.

January

Aluminium block topologically optimised and printed with HP's Multi Jet Fusion to save 93% in weight.

Application: HP on HP - Shaking up one of the world's biggest plastic supply chains

Having managed to 3D print 140 components on its 300/500 full colour series, HP's Digital Manufacturing and Supply Chain departments encouraged the roll out of its Multi Jet Fusion technology across a number of its businesses. We take a look at some of the key applications.

Through the doors: Siemens' UK Smart Factory

Insight: Don't let bad applies spoil progress

In a column that was penned in 2018 but only made it online after the New Year festivities, Todd Grimm calls time on misinformation and dishonesties in the additive manufacturing industry.

Big launch: Jabil Engineered Materials to bring specialised AM materials to market

February

Carbon's L1 Lab.

Big launch: Carbon launches L1 3D printing system for high volume production

Big launch: Farsoon introduces new high-speed sintering at TCT Asia 2019

Industry development: Xerox acquires Vader Systems

Xerox announced its move into metal 3D printing with the 'modest but really important' acquisition of a New York-based start-up who had unveiled its patented Magnet-o-Jet liquid metal additive manufacturing technology at RAPID + TCT 2018.

Through the doors: Inside Voodoo Manufacturing's digital 3D printing factory

Insight: Developments and adoption at TCT Japan

After three days on the show floor of the first TCT Japan (formerly 3D Printing Japan), Deputy Group Editor Laura Griffiths looks at the developments in hardware, materials, adoption and application in the East Asian country.

March

SEAM high-speed 3D printer for high-performance plastics.

Big launch: Sharebot debuts first metal 3D printing system

Sharebot became the latest 3D printing vendor to expand into metal additive after establishing itself as a provider of polymer platforms. The company's metalONE system was debuted at the Mecspe exhibition in Parma, Italy.

Industry development: Markforged secures $82m in Series D funding

Industry development: Fraunhofer introduces high-speed Screw Extrusion AM system

Must-read interviews: Leaders of the new school - where are they now?

In 2013, six faces adorned the cover of TCT Magazine and were declared leaders of the new school. Six years on, we caught up with five of the people or companies represented in that earlier edition of the magazine to ask what happened next.

April

GE Additive's beta H2 binder jetting platform.

AMUG launches:

As AMUG continues to grow so do the number of product launches occurring at the event designed for users of additive technology. Stratasys entered the SLA market, Formlabs released two platforms based on Low Force Stereolithography and Dyndrite launched some new software tools.

Must-read interview: Essentium CEO Blake Teipel on its HSE extrusion platform, the market for jigs and fixtures and enabling volume additive manufacturing

Industry development: Cummins invests in GE Additive's metal binder jetting tech

Nearly 18 months passed by without a peep from GE about its metal binder jetting technology, but in April Fortune 500 company Cummins announced it had deployed engineers to work onsite at GE with the H2 beta machine.

May

3D printed Met Gala gown.

Big launch: HP introduces Multi Jet Fusion 5200 series

RAPID + TCT highlights:

Must-read interview: Inside Origin One

Assistant Editor Sam Davies catches up with Origin at RAPID + TCT to talk innovation, collaboration and thermo polymerisation.

Application: 3D printed Met Gala gowns

Designer Zac Posen created a number of 3D printed garments and accessories inspired by the concept of freezing natural objects in motion over a six-month period in collaboration with experts from GE Additive and Protolabs.

June

Final, flight-approved, 3D printed ducting for air conditioners printed by Marshall Aerospace and Defence on the Fortus 450mc.

Industry development: GE Additive grants one million schoolchildren access to 3D printing

As the calls for education still beckon throughout the additive manufacturing industry, GE Additive announced they will have given one million schoolchildren access to 3D printing by the time its 2019/20 education programme cycle began in September.

Industry development: Carbon attracts further $260 million in growth funding

Application: Marshall Aerospace & Defence using 3D printing for aircraft cabin parts and ground-running equipment

Must-read interview: Xerox talks Vader acquisition and 3D printing roadmap

Laura meets up with the Xerox team to discuss the digital print giant's moves in the 3D printing market.

July

BASF Ultrafuse 316L.

Big launch: BASF introduces Ultrafuse 316L metal 3D printing filament

The most-read story on the TCT Magazine website this year, BASF's introduction of Ultrafuse 316L enables metal 3D printing on 'almost any extrusion-based printer'.

Insight: Dan O'Connor reports back from a flying visit to Singapore for NAMIC 2019

Industry development: Fortify closes $10m series funding

Industry development: Jabil vs Essentium

The first of two big legal battles in the additive space in 2019, Jabil take Essentium to court over an alleged IP infringement. Both companies have their say.

August

The generatively design and additively manufactured workholding fixture.

Industry development: Markforged vs Desktop Metal

After being cleared of Desktop Metal's IP infringement claims last year, Markforged decided to take action against Desktop Metal for breach of contract & unfair and deceptive acts; with comments from both parties.

Insight: Top reasons to use 3D printing for jigs and fixtures

Big launch: MakerBot unveils the Method X

Application: Matsuura combines 3D printing and generative design to produce concept fixture

Must-read interview: What became of Vulcan Labs?

Sam speaks to EOS North America's David Leigh & Cary Baur about EOS' acquisition of Vulcan Labs, the Integra P 400 machine, and what's next on Vulcan's to-do list.

September

Ultimaker 3D printing portfolio.

TCT Show highlights:

Industry development: Stratasys increases stake in Xaar3D

Stratasys continued its mission to expand its offering to the market beyond FDM and PolyJet by increasing its stake in Xaar 3D to 45%, a company set up to commercialise High Speed Sintering technology, with a view to taking full control in the future.

Must-read interview: What is happening with 3MF?

Adrian Lannin, Executive Director for 3MF, talks to TCT to provide an update on the high-fidelity file format.

October

The inaugural TCT Shenzhen.

Must-read interview: Josef Prusa on makers, breaking records and avoiding 3D printing hype

Prusa founder and CEO talks candidly to TCT about doing things his own way and being pushed by the maker community.

Insight: Dan reports back from his first day at the inaugural TCT Shenzhen

Industry development: EOS names Marie Langer as new CEO

Application: Shukla Medical saves $120,000 with metal 3D printed surgical tool prototypes

Though the additive manufacturing industry seems fixated on enabling series production with its 3D printing processes, prototyping remains a strong application area for the technology, as proved here by Shukla Medical.

November

Desktop Metal Fiber.

Formnext launches:

Two weeks apart but centred around the same trade show, Desktop Metal made two big announcements. First, it was expanding into composites with the Fiber platform. And second, it was moving into metal binder jetting too.

Industry development: BASF acquires online 3D print service provider Sculpteo

Industry development: Carbon appoints former DuPont chief Ellen J. Kullman as new CEO

Industry development: Lulzbot 3D printer manufacturer finds a buyer

After encountering cash flow problems, Aleph Objects, the manufacturer of Lulzbot machines, had to lay off 91 of its 113 employees in October. But a few weeks later, the company was saved by a limited-liability corporation set up by a venture capitalist to buy its assets.

December

GE Additive team cuts ribbon on new campus.

Through the doors: A whistle-stop tour of GE Additive's new Bavarian campus

Dan hits the road and returns to Lichtenfels as GE Additive opened a new facility for the Concept Laser brand. While there, he talks to Concept founder Frank Herzog and GE Additive CEO Jason Oliver.

Industry development: Carpenter Technology opens new additive manufacturing facility

Industry development: Xometry acquires Shift as it moves into Europe

Industry development: Stratasys appoints Yoav Zeif as Chief Executive Officer

Must-read interview: GKN Powder Metallurgy and Forecast 3D open up on their acquisition deal

In a great example of opposites attract, GKN Powder Metallurgy acquired Forecast 3D in October to expand its play in the additive manufacturing space. The company said Forecast is 'everywhere we're not' and, in the weeks after, we asked both parties to tell us more.

