3D Systems CEO Vyomesh Joshi announces plans to retire

3D Systems new CEO Vyomesh Joshi

3D Systems CEO Vyomesh Joshi (VJ) has told the company’s Board of Directors of his plans to retire.

The 65-year-old has occupied the role of CEO since April 2016 and has vowed to stay on until 3D Systems appoints a successor. Once the position is filled, Joshi will then take up a position as strategic advisor to the company.

VJ took on the mantle of 3D Systems after Avi Reichental’s departure in 2015 and has led 3D Systems through a ‘vital phase’ which saw the company hone its focus on the industrial market and ditch its consumer efforts. In the years since, the company has continued to expand its portfolio of hardware, software and materials; the Figure 4 platform chief among them.

After nearly four years, VJ felt the time was right to step aside.

“A lot of personal reflection and discussion with the Board have gone into my decision. The deciding factor was our full confidence that 3D Systems is ready for the next level,” Joshi said. “We are poised for growth and we have built a great team, a strong culture and a powerful portfolio. I am honoured to have led 3D Systems through such a pivotal stage and position the company for profitable growth in its next chapter.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to personally thank VJ for his accomplishments at 3D Systems. He is a pioneer and a visionary in digital manufacturing solutions, and he has led this company through a vital phase,” said Charles (Chip) McClure, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “I have such great respect for him and his career. He is a man of integrity and I am grateful to have served alongside him.”

3D Systems is working with executive search firm Spencer Stuart to carry out the search for Joshi’s successor.