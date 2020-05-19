3D Systems announces latest Geomagic Design X and Geomagic Wrap features

× Expand 3D Systems adds new features to improve complex part workflows in Geomagic Design X.

Additive manufacturing leader 3D Systems has announced the latest versions of its Geomagic Design X and Geomagic Wrap reverse engineering and 3D scanning software, promising greater efficiency and accuracy for product development.

Planned for commercial availability later this month, users of Geomagic Design X 2020 can expect more streamlined modelling workflows and pathways for complex, and oftentimes cumbersome, revolved parts.

As a leading piece of scan-to-CAD software, Geomagic Design X combines 3D scan processing and complete CAD design tools for reverse engineering applications. New features include an Unroll/Reroll function which allows users to tackle more complex revolved parts. Using a suite of mesh processing tools, users will be able to unroll the mesh to automatically extract a 2D sketch, make modifications, and then reroll the sketch for additional engineering, reducing the amount of trial and error and delivering 94% efficiency improvement, according to 3D Systems. There's also new Selective Surfacing features for hybrid surfacing workflows which are designed to improve productivity and downstream CAD reusability. Combining fast organic surfacing with precision feature modelling methods, the hybrid modelling process has been simplified for traditionally difficult parts featuring both organic and prismatic features, such as topology optimised parts.

Away of new design tools, 3D Systems has also added a new framework for early feature and capability previews in which customers on-maintenance will be invited more efficiently into the R&D process to share feedback and requests.

Over in Geomagic Wrap, which will launch later in July, features such as scripting automation and texture manipulation have been added to deliver faster time-to-market. Offering a toolbox of point cloud and polygon editing features, Geomagic Wrap provides the tools to transform 3D scan data and imported files into 3D models for immediate use in downstream engineering applications. Enhancements in the scripting editor now allow engineers to customise their workflow for their applications using Python, which is said to enable a much simpler experience with new tools such as 'auto complete' and 'contextual highlighting'. Geomagic Wrap also includes new texture manipulation tools to streamline workflows involving colour or complex visual elements without the need for additional software. Lastly, a new HD Mesh Construction method provides allows users to construct 3D data from point clouds and create watertight meshes.

"3D Systems has the broadest reverse engineering software portfolio in the industry, which includes a variety of best-in-class products," said Radhika Krishnan, executive vice president, software, healthcare & digitization, 3D Systems. "Our Geomagic software combines robust 3D scan processing with CAD design functionality to help manufacturers expedite the product development cycle. With the new features we are introducing today, designers and manufacturers who have incorporated our reverse engineering products into their end-to-end workflow will be able to achieve unmatched speed and accuracy."