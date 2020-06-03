3D Systems opens up 3D printing applications with new materials

× Expand 3D Systems Accura Fidelity.

3D Systems has added five new materials to its polymer 3D printing portfolio today as the company aims to address a broader portfolio of additive applications for its Figure 4 technology.

The new resins include Figure 4 RUBBER-65A BLK, Accura Fidelity, Accura Bond, Accura Patch, and Figure 4 JEWEL MASTER GRY, with each catering to specific uses across industrial and casting applications.

“Our team has continued developing new materials across our plastics portfolio to address a broader set of production applications and providing data sheets with key test results and performance specs to make it easy for our customers to make the optimal material choice for their needs,” said Menno Ellis, SVP and general manager, plastics, 3D Systems. “Our material scientists and technical experts have leveraged decades of experience to engineer these high performing materials to deliver accurate, economical, and repeatable results to enable our customers to maintain competitive advantage.”

Figure 4 RUBBER-65A BLK is a mid-tear strength elastomer, ideal for producing air/dust gaskets, seals for electronics, vibration dampeners and pipe spacers. Promising high elongation at break for flexibility and long-term environmental stability, 3D Systems says the material enables production of end-use elastomeric parts with a high degree of accuracy and minimal scarring from supports. It is also biocompatible per ISO 10993-5 and ISO 10993-10 so it can be used to produce grips and handles as well as padding for splints and braces.

× Expand Figure 4 RUBBER-65A BLK.

For investment casting applications, 3D Systems has introduced a new casting material called Accura Fidelity alongside two post-processing materials, Accura Patch and Accura Bond. Fidelity is an ultra-low viscosity, antimony-free resin with clean burnout that is designed to create patterns for a variety of castable metals, including titanium and aluminium alloys.

Nancy Holt, director of operations, 3D Systems On Demand commented: “The low viscosity of this material facilitates better drainage and faster cleaning of the patterns, resulting in an expected increase in throughput by up to 30% as we move into full production with this material. The ultimate test is in its castability, and our foundry customers are providing very positive feedback.”

Meanwhile, the new UV curable class of post-processing materials can be used with any 3D Systems SLA resin for creating larger parts and for patching during post processing. Accura Patch is designed to fill QuickCast pattern drain holes, while Accura Bond is a high viscosity material created to join printed patterns together.

× Expand Figure 4 JEWEL MASTER GRY.

Completing the announcement is Figure 4 JEWEL MASTER GRY, a master pattern material well suited to high definition, high volume jewellery silicone moulds and functional prototyping. The material’s high heat deflection temperature ensures compatibility with a range of silicones while its compliance to standard ISO 10933-5 for cytotoxicity make it safe for try-ons and fittings. The material expands on the launch of 3D Systems’ specialised Figure 4 Jewelry platform earlier this year.

Figure 4 RUBBER-65A BLK and Figure 4 JEWEL MASTER GRY are scheduled for availability later this month, while Accura Bond and Accura Patch are planned for July 2020. Accura Fidelity is available now.

These latest material developments build on 3D Systems' announcement back in March to provide users with comprehensive test data for a number of its Figure 4 3D printing materials to deliver increased transparency around material performance with testing against ASTM and ISO standards.