3DZ Group to distribute Nexa3D NXE 400 3D printing platform throughout Southern Europe

Nexa3D has announced 3DZ Group as its latest reseller partner giving the company local representation in the Southern European market.

The stereolithography machine vendor sought 3DZ as its next distribution partner after seeing the company provide additive manufacturing hardware to ‘blue chip clients across Europe’ from the likes of 3D Systems, HP, Markforged and Formlabs. 3DZ will also offer training, maintenance and on-demand 3D printing services, as it does with other 3D printing vendors.

Nexa3D, part of the XponentialWorks ecosystem, has brought to market its NXE400 stereolithography 3D printing platform, accompanied by a growing materials portfolio, and supported by an extensive reseller network that includes Dynamism in North America, Brulé in Japan, CREAT3D in the UK and more.

“We’re very excited to make Nexa3D available to our rapidly expanding customer base in our territories,” commented Alberton Ferlin, EMEA Director of Sales at 3DZ. “Nexa3D empowers us to offer very compelling design agility and a supply chain resiliency solution in a post COVID-19 period in which we believe that super-fast large-format additive manufacturing together with high performance, high-temperature durable photopolymers will be highly prized by our customers.”

“It is full speed ahead for us at Nexa3D as we continue to expand our global reseller network and we’re honoured to partner with a company with the vision, reach and proven performance of 3DZ,” added Nexa3D CEO Avi Reichental. “Manufacturers are adapting processes to become much more agile in their design and resilient in their supply chain in the face of changing circumstances. We believe that our products are at the heart of enabling customers to make that adjustment by converting current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband-like productivity.”