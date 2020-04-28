3M develops 3D printing process for PTFE parts

× Expand Application examples using 3M's PTFE process and material.

The Advanced Materials Division at 3M has launched a new service for prototyping, small batch and serial production of complex 3D printed polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) parts.

The science and technology company says it has combined the "unique properties and versatility of PTFE with the flexibility of additive manufacturing" to produce the first fully fluorinated 3D printable material. The service is being made possible by a new 3D printing process developed from open source stereolithography by 3M's additive manufacturing team together with a tailored material formulation and post-processing steps which have been optimised to 3D print parts with physical properties similar to that of those produced via conventional manufacturing methods.

PTFE is used in numerous applications due to its toughness, flexibility, thermal capabilities and resistance to chemicals. 3M believes the process could open up possibilities for small, intricate parts, as small as 0.2mm and as large as 120 x 80 x 80 mm, which would otherwise be impractical to machine from PTFE, particularly parts used in chemical processing, biotechnology and pharmaceutical research laboratories and manufacturing operations. Key properties include a near universal chemical resistance, a wide temperature range between -200 to +260°C, high weathering and UV stability, high limiting oxygen index (LOI), and excellent dielectric properties.

In a press release, 3M states: "Whether it's creating parts to withstand the most severe chemical processing environments, providing a precise fit for a unique electronics application, or sterile components for medical device and food processing, customers can bring their designs to life like never before."

3M is currently offering the technology as a service bureau and contract manufacturer and has been validating the technology with customers across multiple industries over the last year with plans to commercialise by Autumn. 3M is also said to be working on additional fluoropolymers and high-performance materials set to launch in the coming years.