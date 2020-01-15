ABB Robotics software enables 3D printing in minutes without manual programming

× Expand ABB promises "faster and more streamlined 3D printing process" with latest update.

Leading robotics supplier, ABB Robotics recently announced a new feature for its RobotStudio software which allows users to program robots for use in additive manufacturing in a matter of minutes.

The update to its simulation and offline programming software, part of the PowerPac portfolio of RobotStudio, is said to give manufacturers the ability to go from the CAD design to final modelling stages in under 30 minutes, without the need for manual programming.

ABB says the new 3D Printing PowerPac feature aims to overcome time-consuming print pathway generation associated with additive manufacturing which typically requires the mapping out of millions of points or trajectories. Additional key benefits according to the company include faster prototype production and the ability to print larger parts more efficiently.

“With our new 3D Printing software, we are offering customers a faster and more streamlined 3D printing process. Coupled with the high performance of our robots, this means manufacturers can now produce high-quality 3D printed objects for a variety of industrial applications more efficiently,” said Steven Wyatt, Head of Portfolio and Digital at ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation.

The 3D Printing PowerPac is said to support a number of processes including welding and printing with granules, and is well-suited to low-volume, high-mix printing. ABB says any standard slicer software design can be 'translated’ into its simulation environment and robot code.