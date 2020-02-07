MSOE Rapid Prototyping Consortium adopts Adaptive3D ETR 90 3D printing material

× Expand Elastic ToughRubber 90.

Additive manufacturing (AM) materials specialist Adaptive3D Technologies has formed a partnership with the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Rapid Prototyping Consortium (RPC) to give priority access to its Elastic ToughRubber (ETR) 90 material.

The high-strain additive manufacturing photopolymer will now be available via the MSOE RPC corporate membership scheme to enable members to develop flexible AM applications and products.

“The MSOE Rapid Prototyping Consortium is a top regional applied research centre focused on additive manufacturing with an unparalleled membership of leading manufacturers,” said Kial Gramley, VP Sales & Marketing at Adaptive3D. “We are thrilled to partner with the RPC to enable its partner companies to develop and produce flexible parts and products with this high-performance additive manufacturing elastomer, suitable for all seasons of use.”

The DLP (digital light processing) material, which launched at Formnext last November, is designed for 3D printing flexible end-use parts for products in the footwear, transportation, industrial and medical industries. Adaptive3D says the ETR 90 addresses previous challenges around printing elastomeric parts with rubber-like or polyurethane-like performance, particularly those with high tear strength and sufficient strain capacity. ETR 90 boasts a tear strength of 46kN/m, elongation greater than 200%, and is said to maintain performance across a broad temperature window, including cold weather.

Vince Anewenter, RPC Director at MSOE, stated “Adaptive3D is one of the most exciting new companies to join our consortium as an RPC Development Partner, and we have already begun working with our members to identify and develop applications with this high-performance elastomer.”