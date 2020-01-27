ALSO to distribute 3D printing platforms from Leapfrog, DWS & Sculpto

× Expand ALSO Leapfrog

Dutch reseller ALSO has announced it will begin distributing Leapfrog’s professional 3D printing equipment as it expands its additive manufacturing solution portfolio.

The company has also added machines from DWS and Sculpto, complementing machinery from HP and Dyemansion which it already distributes throughout Europe.

On behalf of Leapfrog, ALSO will resell the BOLT PRO extrusion-based 3D printing platform which has been designed to support engineers in the office and factory floor. It is equipped with a dual extruder system (IDEX) that enables the printing of two materials at once and E3D hot-ends to give users access to a wider variety of materials. These materials include ABS, PETG, PP, Nylon and a flexible grade and have helped Leapfrog attract the likes of GKN Aerospace, KLM, Rolls-Royce and Fokker to adopt and apply the printer for prototypes and tooling.

Leapfrog has aligned with ALSO to expand its reach across Europe, with the reseller also offering consumables and spare parts to act as a ‘one-stop shop’ for users of the BOLT PRO.

“We are excited to partner with such a powerhouse distributor to further strengthen our reach in Europe,” Nick Vietnieks, Leapfrog’s Head of Distributors, told TCT of the partnership. “ALSO will provide a full solution to Leapfrog customers on our flagship professional printer, the BOLT PRO, and with offices in 23 countries in Europe, they’re in a fantastic position to offer a next level sales support. We look forward to the great success that this partnership will offer.”

Meanwhile, ALSO is also set to distribute Sculpto’s entry level machinery, for those just starting out with 3D printing technology, and DWS platforms for those looking to apply the technology in the jewellery and dental sectors, as well as prototyping work in a variety of other industries. ALSO began distributing 3D printing equipment in 2017 and with the recent additions of Leapfrog, DWS and Sculpto to its portfolio believes it has a good range of equipment to serve a variety of needs, with more still to come.

“By further expanding our 3D technology portfolio ALSO is again increasing the range of its offerings and thereby strengthening its long-term commitment in this important growth area,” commented Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG. “We will continue to invest in this exciting sector and take new partners on board.”