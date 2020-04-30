Amaero commissions first AmPro 3D printers at new U.S. facility

× Expand The SP500 at Amaero's El Segundo facility in California.

Australian metal additive manufacturing provider Amaero celebrated the release of its first AmPro Innovations 3D printers in the U.S. this week at its new California facility.

Operating out of El Segundo, the company is the only provider of AmPro systems to the North American market including the SP500 and SP100 laser powder bed fusion platforms plus ancillary equipment.

Machine sales are said to form an important part of Amaero’s business plan for the U.S. according to CEO, Barrie Finnin: “This is a significant milestone in our company’s overall growth strategy as we are now able to really accelerate our sales strategy. Having the AmPro SP500 and SP100 operational for the first time marked the start of our machine sales in the United States.”

The large SP500 is suited to the manufacture of steel tooling with a build volume of 500 x 250 x 250 mm and removable build cartridges to enable rapid job changeovers in 10 minutes. The machines are also certified for international aerospace and biomedical requirements. The compact AmPro meanwhile, is a smaller, easy to maintain, research and education focused machine with a build envelope of 100mm diameter and 80mm in build height.

General Manager of US operations, Shawn Zindroski commented: “Historically, additive manufacturing systems have had high capital costs but with the new AmPro SP500 equipment we can scale to higher volumes and adopt multiple systems at once.

“The SP100 technology gives us the ability to test, validate, and develop our internal parameters set for our existing powder alloys. Importantly, as the metal powder market continues to evolve, we will have a platform to test new alloys easily to scale for our customer production runs.”

Amaero specialises in the manufacture of large format complex components in metal with laser-based additive manufacturing processes. Earlier this month, the company signed an agreement with an unnamed automotive company for the co-development of 3D printed tooling.