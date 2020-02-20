America Makes elects additive manufacturing leaders to Executive Committee

America Makes logo

America Makes has announced the appointment of 11 additive manufacturing leaders to its new Executive Committee.

The committee members, including three government representatives and eight figures from non-profits, academia and industry, have been brought on board to serve in an advisory capacity on strategy, policy and advocacy for a two-year term. A chairperson will be selected in a conference call on 2nd March 2020. America Makes Executive Director John Wilczynski praised the broad range of expertise shown in the elected committee members.

“I am excited to begin working with this class of newly elected Executive Committee members,” Wilczynski, said. “Our Executive Committees have always had membership diversification built into the structure. However, this Executive Committee has an additional level of diversity with representation from every part of the additive manufacturing value chain. They will play an integral role in providing strategic guidance and sharing their unique perspectives as we continue to execute our mission.”

The members of the America Makes 2020-2021 Executive Committee include, from non-profits; Stephanie Gaffney, Director of Advanced Manufacturing Program at Youngstown Business Incubator, and Jeannine Kunz, Vice President at Tooling U-SME.

From academia; Sandra DeVincent Wolf, Director of Research Partnerships at the College of Engineering and Executive Director of the NextManufacturing Center & Manufacturing Futures Initiative at Carnegie Mellon University, and Ed Herderick, Ph.D., Director of Additive Manufacturing at The Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence, Ohio State University.

From industry; John Barnes, founder of The Barnes Group Advisors, Melanie Lang, Co-founder & CEO of FormAlloy, Jim Monroe, AM Director at American Additive Manufacturing, LLC, and Brian Rosenberger, LM Fellow at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company.

Finally, from government; Raymond “Corky” Clinton, Ph.D., Associate Director for the Science and Technology Office at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, Alan Pentz, Ph.D., Additive Manufacturing Implementation Lead and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy [Research, Development, Test, & Evaluation DASN (RDT&E)], and finally Mike McKittrick, Ph.D., Program Manager – R&D Consortia for the U.S. Department of Energy.

America Makes is a TCT Group partner, read more here.