AML3D debuts on ASX and prepares for first Arcemy 3D printer delivery

Australian metal 3D printing company AML3D commenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) today after raising $9.0 million via an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company, which specialises in a patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) process, secured significant cornerstone investment from Perennial (5.3% shareholder) and support from additional domestic and international investors, closing oversubscribed last week. AML3D says funds from the IPO will help continue business expansion and to establish an additional contract manufacturing centre.

AML3D’s Managing Director Andrew Sales commented, “We would like to welcome all new AML3D shareholders and express our thanks for the exceptional support we received for the IPO. Transforming to a publicly listed company signifies a momentous event for AML3D, facilitating the acceleration of our commercialisation pathway to meet the strong interest in our technology. We are confident the positive momentum will continue as we remain focussed on delivering a customer value proposition through the rapid build of certified, large-scale 3D printed metal products.”

AML3D’s WAM technology combines an electric arc and wire feedstock to provide a more efficient and sustainable method of manufacture for complex metal shapes, offering a potential 80% material saving compared to traditional casting and forging. The technology has been installed inside its large-format Arcemy 3D printer, the first of which is set to be delivered to aerospace and defence prime, ST Engineering this month. Though AML3D hasn't disclosed the machine’s pricing, the deal with ST Engineering provides AML3D the right to use 50% of Arcemy for contract manufacturing for other customers in the region.

In 2018, AML3D became the first Australian 3D printing company to receive Lloyd’s Register certification which qualifies its products for commercial use. The company says it has already attracted customers in the marine, defence, resources and aerospace industries including Keppel Corporation Limited, which recently took delivery of a 1,400 kg 3D printed Panama Chock for use in marine applications. AML3D says the ability to quickly deliver certified, large, custom components for ship building and repair offers significant value to Keppel and is currently discussing future orders.

AML3D’s Managing Director, Andrew Sales, comments: “We are excited about the potential of supporting our customers who are global leaders in the industries of marine and defence. These customers are a true testament to AML3D, highlighting the capacity of our innovative technologies and validating our experience and the team’s ability to implement deals with blue- chip global companies.”