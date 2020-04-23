AMT launches two de-powdering systems for 3D printed parts with Leering Hengalo

× Expand PostProDP & PostProDP Pro. AMT Leering PostProDP & PostProDP Pro.

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) and blasting equipment manufacturer Leering Hengelo have announced the launch of two new de-powdering systems for 3D printed parts.

Available to order immediately, the PostProDP platform and larger PostProDP Pro machine have been tested by customers throughout Europe and the United States. The new systems are said to be automation-ready and have been designed in a bid to help users of powder bed fusion additive manufacturing systems save on costs and time when post-processing printed parts.

AMT and Leering calculate that up to 60% of the manufacturing costs of 3D printed parts can be attributed to highly manual post-processing steps. Supplementing AMT’s offering of vapour smoothing platforms, the PostProDP series is material agnostic and works with all powder-based 3D printing systems, such as those provided by EOS, HP and 3D Systems.

Both of the de-powdering machines have been CE and ATEX certified and use ionising units to reduce the static electricity generated during blasting and leave parts free of excess powder in a process that takes around ten minutes. Meanwhile, the PostProDP's PLC controller is pre-loaded with ‘recipes’ for common material combinations allowing users to seamlessly and quickly integrate the platforms into their workflow. The machines are also equipped with tumble baskets which can be adjusted and removed to optimise the cleaning of parts and minimise the leakage of fine particulate powders after processing.

Read more:

“AMT’s vision is to develop fully automated safe and sustainable post-processing solutions to enable the industrial production of additively manufactured parts at scale,” commented AMT CEO Joseph Crabtree. “We first achieved this with the successful commercialisation of the PostPro3D vapour smoothing system. De-powdering is the next key bottleneck in the post-processing chain and PostProDP goes a long way to mitigate many of the current issues with cleaning AM parts. We are delighted to be partnering with industry experts Leering on this industry critical mission.”

Leering boasts 80 years’ experience and deep expertise surface finish and treatment, as well as machine design and production. The company offers a range of blasting cabinets and systems, including models for 3D printed parts, and is enthusiastic about its collaboration with AMT.

“The partnership with AMT will allow us to strengthen each other’s positions in additive manufacturing and offer joint customers globally the best solution for their post-processing needs,” added André Gaalman, CEO of Leering. “We’re excited to offer our customers each other’s solutions and bring a next-generation of post-processing solutions to the market.”