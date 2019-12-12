AMUG announces EOS founder Hans Langer as Innovators Award 2020 recipient

× Expand Hans Langer

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced EOS GmbH founder Dr. Hans J. Langer as the recipient of its esteemed Innovators Award for 2020.

AMUG bestows this award on those that have cultivated innovative ideas that in turn have advanced the additive manufacturing industry.

The Innovators Award will be presented at the 2020 AMUG Conference, following Dr. Langer’s onstage appearance during the conference’s Innovators Showcase. Previous recipients include technology creators Chuck Hull, Scott Crump, and Carl Deckard - inventors of Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modelling, and Selective Laser Sintering, respectively - Fried Vancraen, founder of Materialise, and Gideon Levy of Technology Turn Around.

“Hans’ journey in additive manufacturing is an interesting tale that begins with him capitalising on an opportunity created by the possibilities that others’ had rejected. He built on that to bring the world new solutions in stereolithography, polymer laser sintering, and Direct Metal Laser Sintering and to develop an ecosystem of companies supplying end-to-end solutions to industry,” commented Carl Dekker, AMUG President. “With his background and lengthy list of achievements, he is an excellent addition to the exemplary list of recipients of the Innovators Award.”

Dr. Langer is the CEO and chairman of the EOS GROUP, a family-owned business that comprises EOS GmbH, Additive Manufacturing Customized Machines (AMCM), Additive Manufacturing Metals (AM Metals), Metal for Printing (M4P), Advanced Laser Materials (ALM), and Kunststoff Vertrieb Dr. Schiffers (KVS). As CEO and chairman, he oversees the strategic alignment of the EOS GROUP of companies.

In 1989, Dr. Langer founded EOS GmbH with the vision to produce three-dimensional objects directly from CAD data using laser technology. With a pioneering spirit and an in-depth knowledge of market requirements, Dr. Langer expanded the company into an independent and world-leading manufacturer of high-end solutions in the field of additive manufacturing.

Dr Hans Langer TCT Hall of Fame Inductee Hans Langer accepts his TCT Hall of Fame Award.

Prior to the founding of EOS, Dr. Langer was active in research at the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics and Managing Director at General Scanning. He studied physics at the Technical University of Munich and was awarded a Ph.D. in Laser Technology at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich in 1980. He was among the first five inductees into the TCT Hall of Fame back in 2017 for his contributions to the development of additive manufacturing technology.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Dr. Langer will take the stage for a casual, relaxed interview during the AMUG Conference. In this Innovators Showcase, he will respond to questions asked by the host and conference attendees with the intent of getting to know the man behind the innovations and gaining guidance from his experiences. The Innovators Showcase is unique in that it is structured to be an intimate conversation between two acquaintances that is witnessed by over 2,000 AMUG Conference attendees.

Designed for both novice and experienced additive manufacturing users, the AMUG Conference agenda topics range from technology basics to advanced applications to business considerations. Although the agenda is still in development, AMUG anticipates having nearly 160 presentations, workshops, and hands-on training sessions. The AMUG Conference will be held March 22 – 26, 2020, at the Hilton Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. Conference details and registration are available at www.amug.com.