Angus 3D Solutions receives £39,000 grant and reveals three year growth plan

Angus 3D Solutions Angus 3D Andy Simpson with Angus, his 3D-printed stainless steel Highland bull and its new calf.

3D printing service provider Angus 3D Solutions has received a £39,000 Regional Selective Assistance (RSA) grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The company will harness the funding to facilitate a three-year growth plan which will see Angus 3D expand its manufacturing capabilities.

Angus 3D was founded in 2017 and a year later installed the Markforged Metal X system having received a £175,000 grant from Zero Waste Scotland. Since, the company has supported a host of customers in industries such as healthcare, oil and gas, automotive, jewellery and packaging.

Through the next three years, Angus plans to expand its workforce to support the implementation of the circular economy at the business, will look to add carbon fibre manufacturing and vacuum forming capabilities to its offering, increase its 3D printing capacity, and expand its premises at Brechin Business Centre. A third unit at the site is to be occupied by Angus with the help of Angus Council’s business team and neighbouring firm TecNiche, which has agreed to move so the 3D printing service bureau can add the unit next door to its existing pair.

“I’ve been talking about the huge opportunity the circular economy offers the manufacturing and oil and gas sectors for years now,” commented Angus 3D Managing Director Andy Simpson. “Its ability to save on costs as well as time and materials is huge but still in the early stages of being exploited here, so it’s great to have backing from Scottish Enterprise and Angus Council to pursue realising that opportunity.”

“Angus 3D Solutions is a great example of how entrepreneurial talent, skills and ideas can create a growing business and new jobs,” added Jane Martin, Managing Director of Business Services and Advice at Scottish Enterprise. “With our support, Andy will be able to expand his operations and take full advantage of circular economy opportunities in the North East of Scotland.”

“Angus has the highest percentage of people employed in manufacturing in Tay Cities Region and it is a key growth sector for the future with. Shift to advanced/ high value and sustainable manufacturing and engineering,” offered Alison Smith, Head of Angus Council’s business team. “We are delighted to be able to support Andy’s plans to expand his business and will continue to support the growth of this innovative business in Angus.”