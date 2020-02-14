AON3D launches large format 3D printing system for high-performance polymers

× Expand AON3D AON 3D The AON-M2 2020 is a high-temperature industrial 3D printer designed for printing ultra high-performance plastics, including polycarbonate, PEEK, PEKK, ULTEM™, and more. (CNW Group/AON3D)

Canadian firm AON3D has launched the AON-M2 2020 3D printing system, which can process high-performance polymers like PEEK, PEKK and ULTEM.

The machine is a large format platform and has been designed to address applications that need to withstand harsh chemical environments, high temperatures and intense mechanical stress.

Powered by Fused Filament Fabrication, the AON-M2 boasts a 454 x 454 x 640 mm build volume, is equipped with dual extruders which can print in multiple materials and with different nozzle sizes, and has a heated build chamber and bed to ensure first layer adhesion and improve interlayer bonding. Users of the machine will also have access to materials manufactured by the likes of Solvay, SABIC, Kimya and DSM thanks to AON3D’s open materials commitment and benefit from the technical support of the company’s application engineers.

AON3D believes these capabilities will enable manufacturers to move with 3D printing from prototyping to end-use components.

“We are seeing a growing demand for an additive manufacturing platform that can print the strongest thermoplastics, as well as an increasing recognition that reaching the maximum mechanical property potential for any part-material combination is a challenge best met with expert support,” commented Andrew Walker, AON3D’s Director of R&D. “The AON-M2 2020 is the bedrock of a complete solution we offer customers for getting from CAD files to end-use parts, without sacrificing affordability.”

“From the all stainless-steel frame to minimise thermal expansion, to the chamber heater redesign that offers precise control of the thermal environment and heats up in less than 15 minutes, the AON-M2 2020 is an exciting step-up for AON3D,” added CEO Kevin Han. “We are thrilled to continue offering customers the widest range of material options for their applications and materials expertise that goes well beyond the machine design.”