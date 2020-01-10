ASTM International announces additive manufacturing training course

FDM process

ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (CoE) has announced a three-day training course that will focus on the basic concepts of the additive process chain.

The course will be held between March 10-12 at Auburn University in Alabama and give participants the opportunity to pick up ASTM's 'Basic AM Certificate'. Sessions will be led by experts from industry, regulatory agencies and academia and relate theory to real-world scenarios as experienced by industrial users of 3D printing technology. The course is available to those in government, industry and academia with an interest in 3D printing.

ASTM established the Additive Manufacturing CoE to carry out research and development to advance standards and facilitate an increased adoption of 3D printing technologies. To supplement that ambition, Dr Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International’s Director of Global Additive Manufacturing Programmes, says the CoE has, “made education and workforce development a major priority for creating a culture that accelerates AM adoption.”

The training course aims to equip participants with core technical knowledge and consists of more than half a dozen modules. Attendees will get to grips with the different additive manufacturing processes, design and simulation, post-processing, mechanical testing, safety issues, qualification and certification, and more.

“With more and more industry sectors adopting additive manufacturing technologies, there is a growing demand for an educated workforce to support the expanding field,” offered Dr. Nima Shamsaei, Director of National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) at Auburn University. “This is a ground-breaking first step in meeting that need. To fill the AM knowledge gap, we need world-class training from industry leaders who can equip the future workforce with highly valued technical knowledge.”

Participants in the course will have to pass an exam to earn the Basic AM Certificate which serves as a foundation and prerequisite to attend future courses and pick up other specialised, role-based certificates through the AM CoE. This certificate programme has been developed in compliance with the ASTM International standard practice (E2659) and adopted by ANSI in the Certificate Accreditation Program (ANSI-CAP).

ASTM International also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with German testing and certification organisation TÜV SÜD to jointly develop other types of advanced educational certificated offerings, tailored to a host of industrial sectors.