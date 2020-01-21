axial3D and MedTech3D partner to provide South African surgeons with 3D printed anatomical models

× Expand axial3D axial3D MedTech3D

Medical 3D printing company axial3D is aiming to deliver affordable expert medical segmentation and 3D printing technology to South Africa through a partnership with local service provider MedTech3D.

The partnership will give South African healthcare organisations access to axial3D’s DICOM segmentation software via MedTech3D.

MedTech3D has been set up to ensure healthcare professionals and educators have access to the latest technology in order to better treat and teach patients and pupils. In order to achieve this, the company has sought to partner with industry leaders to provide global technologies locally through its medical and dental services.

With the support of axial3D, MedTech3D will significantly enhance its anatomical model service which has already been harnessed to support cardiac surgery, neurosurgery and traumatology. Users of this service will now be directed to axial3D who will take patient details and DICOM scans, before modelling and printing s surgical model and shipping it to the customer within days.

Gartner predicts that by 2021 25% of surgeons will be using 3D printed models to help them prepare for surgery. It is the ambition of MedTech3D and axial3D to ensure that South African surgeons are amongst that figure.

“3D printing is set to be the next revolution in healthcare. MedTech3D aims to ensure that the South African healthcare system is a part of this transformation in medicine, by providing premium medical 3D printing at affordable rates and within our local hospitals,” commented Dipika Maharaj, founder and MD at MedTech. “We’re delighted that Axial3D is assisting us to do this by bringing its internationally acclaimed segmentation software to South Africa.”

Roger Johnston, axial3D CEO, added: “I am delighted to announce our latest partnership, which is our first on the African continent, with MedTech3D in South Africa. Dipika and her team have an incredible vision of introducing affordable, high-quality pre-operative planning offerings to South African healthcare. We are proud that Dipika has selected axial3D as her partner. We are excited to begin the journey to change the lives of patients in South Africa.”