BASF Ultrafuse 316L stainless steel 3D printing filament being distributed by M.Holland

M.Holland is now distributing BASF’s Ultrafuse 316L stainless steel composite filament, after an expansion of their partnership.

The two companies have been working together within the 3D printing sector since November 2018 and, as promised then, M.Holland is working to ensure its customer base has access to the latest BASF material innovations. Ultrafuse 316L was rolled out by BASF last year and enables users of fused filament fabrication 3D printing systems to produce metal components.

BASF’s introduction of the Ultrafuse 316L material has opened up users of extrusion systems to a number of applications, including a range of tooling and fixturing components and end-use parts. As such, M.Holland, who already distributes materials from BASF, as well as Henkel, Owens Corning, and 3DXTech, believes the metal filament will be of interest to its broad range of clients.

“We are excited to broaden our existing relationship with BASF and are fortunate to be among the select organisations authorised to distribute Ultrafuse 316L,” commented Haleyanne Freedman, Market Manager, 3D Printing at M.Holland. “This metal polymer composite filament is a ground-breaking and industry-changing product that is also cost-effective. Our clients can leverage this distinct material to complement existing plastic injection moulding opportunities and a wide array of other applications.”

“By expanding our distribution partnership with M. Holland to now include our Ultrafuse 316L metal filament for additive manufacturing, we are able to make the printing of metal parts more accessible and affordable to manufacturers,” added Firat Hizal, Head of Metal Systems, BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “As we expand our presence in North America, customers can quickly and reliably create stainless steel parts, utilising their existing printers and an established debinding and sintering network.”