BEAMIT appoints Dan Johns to drive growth in aerospace, space and defence

Dan Johns

Metal additive manufacturing service provider BEAMIT has announced the appointment of Dan Johns as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Business Development.

Formerly of Oerlikon AM GmbH, Johns has spent the last 20 years in leadership positions at companies such as Airbus and GKN Aerospace and joins BEAMIT’s senior leadership team to further strengthen the company’s growth strategy in key markets such as aerospace, space and defence.

The announcement, which comes jointly from BEAMIT and Sandvik Additive Manufacturing, following the acquisition of a significant stake in the company last year, details how Johns’ new role would also include driving strategic customer partnerships and new initiatives in the US and EU regions.

Johns Johns said in a statement: “I am very excited to join BEAMIT and bring my experience to this progressive and dynamic company. It has the DNA of a wise and established industrial company, whilst maintaining its agility through youth and a very strong vision. We already have key partnerships in place with key industry actors like Sandvik Additive Manufacturing and PRES-X, enabling the most complete offering through the entire AM-value chain in order to deliver the highest quality AM service.”

Michele Antolotti, CEO of BEAMIT, added: “We are excited to have Dan join the BEAMIT family. With his extensive experience from leadership positions and from the additive manufacturing industry, he will be able to accelerate our growth journey and further strengthen our position in key industries on key markets. He is already well-known in the AM industry and will play a key role in further developing our offering and presence, as well as in future strategic customer collaborations”