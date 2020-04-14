BEAMIT and TEMA Energy partner to produce gas turbine components with metal 3D printing

× Expand BEAMIT expands SLM Solutions fleet (Credit: BEAMIT)

Italian service provider BEAMIT has announced a collaboration with TEMA Energy to produce power generation, aviation and oil & gas components with metal additive manufacturing.

Both companies hare competencies in the manufacture of gas turbine components and have joined forces to extend the range of services they can offer to the aforementioned vertical markets. The partnership is intended to allow customers to obtain a single point of contact for componentry, from ‘small details to complete gas turbine set-ups’.

BEAMIT boasts a growing fleet of metal additive manufacturing machines, encompassing Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) and Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology, with 15 additional SLM Solutions platforms set to be integrated over the next three years. TEMA Energy, meanwhile, has typically leveraged subtractive technologies, like laser welding and CNC machining, to supply its industrial customers. Now, working with BEAMIT and it’s additive manufacturing capacity, TEMA’s clients will be able to benefit from additive manufacturing.

“After several years of cooperation in a wide range of applications, it became natural to join our forces with TEMA Energy where we found an excellent partner capable to provide leading expertise and competences in machining and post-processing on key components,” commented Gabrielle Rizzi, BEAMIT Chief Commercial Officer. “Our partnership will definitely benefit both current and future OEM customers going forward in these sectors.”

“The cooperation with BEAMIT represents a step forward in the expansion of our business to cover new applications and markets,” added Paolo Zani, TEMA Energy Chief Executive Officer. “In BEAMIT, we have found competences and skills resulting in a high level of quality and reliability of the parts produced by additive manufacturing. Customers can rely on TEMA Energy and BEAMIT as unique solution providers of a wider range of products and services.”