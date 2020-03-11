BigRep ships 500th 3D printer

× Expand BigRep's large format 3D printer line-up.

Large format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep is celebrating a major milestone this week as it ships its 500th machine.

The system, a BigRep ONE, was acquired by e-mobility tech-company JAMADE GERMANY, which recently launched the AMAZEA, an underwater scooter set to be comprised of 75% custom 3D printed features.

“This delivery is more than just a figure, it shows how much industrial customers value our products and the production freedom they create. We greatly appreciate this trust and will continue utilising the full potential of AM applications to the benefit of our customers, new and old,” says BigRep Managing Director, Martin Back. “Delivering consistently high quality, fast, precise, and cost-efficient products, is unthinkable without BigRep’s dedicated employees, as well as the commitment of our investors and partners, whom we’d like to thank with gratitude.”

Founded in 2014, the BigRep ONE is one of three large-format polymer extrusion systems offered by the German manufacturer's portfolio which also includes the STUDIO G2 and BigRep PRO. Helping the company reach its 500 machine milestone, JAMADE GERMANY joins major companies like Airbus, Etihad Engineering, Ford and Volvo, who have all installed BigRep machines for prototyping, tooling, and other end-use applications.

Detlef Klages, Managing Partner and Technical Director at JAMADE added: “We are very excited about this delivery because it represents a new dimension of industrial AM in end-consumer products, both for us as a company and the industry. The new BigRep ONE will enable us to launch the serial production of AMAZEA as planned, completing our existing fleet of four BigRep ONE printers,."

The announcement follows the recent launch of BigRep's new North American 3D printing service at its Boston headquarters, and the introduction of four new engineering-grade filaments including PA6/66, PET-CF, PLX, and BVOH.