BigRep launches 3D printing service in North America

BigRep has announced it is launching a 3D printing service offering to new and existing North American customers from its new Boston headquarters.

The service will commence operation in the next few days as the company opens its ‘BigRep 3D PARTLAB’ facility. It has been set up to cater for manufacturers who cannot afford to bring 3D printing in-house or who cannot yet justify an expansion of their own 3D printing fleet.

BigRep’s 3D printing service will see the deployment of its comprehensive portfolio of additive manufacturing hardware and filaments. With its ONE, PRO, EDGE and STUDIO G2 machines, as well ten filaments ranging from PLA and PETG to PET-CF, the company will be able to serve customers’ prototyping, tooling and end-use part requests.

The service will supplement the company’s product range, which has been adopted in such industries as automotive, and opens BigRep up to a wider range of potential customers in the North American market.

“Addressing a growing demand in the market for flexible AM printing services, BigRep 3D PARTLAB will set a new standard in customer services for both existing and new industrial clients looking for innovative AM solutions from proven professionals,” commented Frank Marangell, BigRep CBO and President of BigRep America. “PARTLAB will support both our partners and customers who are over capacity and assist other companies in need of large-format parts printed by industry experts.”

BigRep’s new headquarters also houses a showroom with a number of the company’s large-format extrusion systems, including the STUDIO G2, ONE, PRO and EDGE platforms, and is available for demos and consultancy.