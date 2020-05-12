BigRep adds ABS and ASA to 3D printing materials line-up

× Expand BigRep introduces two new certified filaments.

Large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep has added two new materials to its certified filament portfolio.

The new ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) and ASA (Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate) materials are believed to be ideal for applications in the automotive and consumer goods sectors and are well-suited to the company’s most recent STUDIO G2 and PRO 3D printers.

The materials are said to have been selected as part of BigRep’s "application-focused" approach to product development, in which the company says it is consulting with partners to address specific material requirements.

“With these two new engineering-grade materials, customers will now be able to use industry-standard ABS and ASA materials in large-format 3D printing, taking full advantage of our 3D printers’ speed, precision and quality,” said BigRep Managing Director, Martin Back. “Our customer- and applications-focused development of AM systems and materials, combined with our deep understanding of the entire industrial value chain, will be pivotal in the continued evolution of our digital solutions empowering production.”

According to BigRep, the new ABS is based on tried and tested polymers used in extrusion techniques for automotive manufacturing and provides high-temperature- and warping- resistance for functional prototypes, manufacturing tools and end-use parts.

Meanwhile, ASA provides a robust, engineering-grade material option with even greater heat resistance, high mechanical resistance, low shrinkage and superior layer adhesion. The material also offers heightened natural aesthetics with a matte finish that’s resilient to the effects of prolonged UV exposure, making it ideal for industrial or automotive end-use parts.

The new materials join BigRep's most recent engineering-grade filaments including PA6/66, PET-CF, PLX, and BVOH, which were added to the company's certified materials line-up in November last year.