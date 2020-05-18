Braskem and ALM collaborate on new polypropylene additive manufacturing powder

× Expand Hand-out Braskem SLS Printed Gears-Braskem New polypropylene powder is said to deliver superior 3D printing capabilities.

Leading thermoplastic and polypropylene producer Braskem and Advanced Laser Materials (ALM), a wholly owned subsidiary of EOS Group specialising in additive manufacturing materials development, have announced the launch of a new polypropylene (PP) powder for selective laser sintering (SLS).

The new material is the first product to come out of the collaboration which was established in 2018 in an effort to jointly develop innovative polyolefin-based powders for SLS. The new powder is said to bring enhanced benefits to the SLS 3D printing process including reduced weight, moisture resistance, durable living hinge capabilities, improved recyclability, chemical resistance, enhanced processing stability, as well as elongation at break and flexibility comparable to PP used in injection moulding.

Speaking about what he believes to be “exciting new opportunities” for 3D printing innovation, Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Additive Manufacturing Leader, North America, said: "As a global leader in polyolefins, collaborating with ALM who offers the largest selection of laser sintering solutions and is a pioneer of materials development for industrial 3D printing was a natural fit, creating a powerful combination. Bringing these two organisations together made it possible to transform our innovative vision into reality, with our polypropylene for additive manufacturing delivering superior printing capabilities versus other available materials."

This commercial material is said to be the first in what the partners hope will be a range of offerings in additional polyolefins for laser powder bed fusion. Right now, ALM and Braskem are open to hearing from companies who are interested in being among the first to try the material out.

Donnie Vanelli, Senior Vice President of EOS Life Cycle Solutions, added: "ALM material variety has long been a limiting factor in the adoption of AM for serial production. We continue to partner with leading material manufacturers with the aim of diversifying the SLS portfolio unleashing the true potential of AM. Collaborating with Braskem as the leading provider of polypropylene in the U.S. is the perfect match to offer a true PP solution to the additive market. We aim to offer a product that is superior in quality and reliability, that is also scalable in supply and very competitive in price.”