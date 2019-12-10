British Airways identifies top ten application predictions as it looks into the potential of 3D printing for cabin parts

× Expand British Airways British Airways Parts of aircraft model 3D printed on an Ultimaker system.

British Airways has announced it is exploring the potential of 3D printing non-essential cabin parts as it looks to reduce wait times and emissions output.

The company has identified and made public ten possible non-essential cabin applications. Among its list of ‘top ten predictions for how 3D printing could be used’ by the airline are parts like tray tables, seats, baggage containers and flight deck switches, while accessories like cutlery and amenity kits have also been put forward.

With this idea, British Airways is proposing that 3D printing systems be installed and operated from airports around the world, helping to provide parts as and when needed to reduce delays. Frequently, when cabin parts are damaged – say, for example, in or around one of the seats – customers across a number of flights may be unable to purchase and sit in that seat until the replacement part has been ordered, manufactured, shipped and installed. As Air New Zealand, ST Engineering and Moog demonstrated this year, 3D printing can feasibly be used to additively manufacture a replacement by the time the plane has arrived at its destination, saving plenty of time and plenty of money.

British Airways also believes the application of 3D printing for components required inside the cabin can help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions through printed parts that have been lightweighted but maintain their durability. The airline suggests every kilogram removed can, through the lifespan of an aircraft, save up to 25 tons of CO2 emissions.

“We work with start-ups and innovation partners from around the world to explore and implement the very latest technologies, from artificial intelligence to speed up turnaround time to biometrics helping us to deliver a seamless airport experience for customers,” commented Ricardo Vidal, Head of Innovation at British Airways. “3D printing is yet another advancement that will keep us at the forefront of airline innovation.”

British Airways’ top ten predictions for its future application of 3D printing is as follows: