Bugatti leverages metal 3D printing for Chiron Pur Sport exhaust tailpipe

Richard Pardon Bugatti Exhaust tailpipe The lightweight and temperature-resistant 3D printed exhaust tailpipe produced by APWORKS. Image source: Bugatti

Supercar manufacturer Bugatti is harnessing metal 3D printing technology to manufacture the exhaust tailpipe for its latest Chiron model.

Working once more with service provider APWORKS, the titanium tailpipe has been designed to be extremely lightweight and is also 'extremely' resistant to high temperatures.

The exhaust tailpipe contributes to a new aerodynamic configuration at the rear of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport that generates more downforce, with the lower weight helping to increase agility. APWORKS and Bugatti say the part could not be manufactured any other way. It has been designed to include very thin walls – below 0.5mm – to save 50 kilograms in weight, with the resulting low mass contributing to the aerodynamics and superior handling of the car. Meanwhile, titanium was used to ensure the high strength and heat resistant properties required to be fitted onto a supercar.

“We are proud to be part of this impressive new sports car development of Bugatti. It is the first visible metal 3D printed part receiving the road homologation,” commented APWORKS Managing Director Joachim Zettler. “We could only realise this innovative tailpipe by pushing the additive manufacturing technology to the limit.”

“By cutting the weight by 50 kilograms while simultaneously boosting the downforce and configuring an uncompromising, sporty chassis as well as suspension setup, the Chiron Pur Sport boasts incredible grip, sensational acceleration and extraordinarily accurate handling. It’s the most uncompromising yet agile Bugatti of recent times,” offered Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti.

“We focused particularly on the agility of the Chiron Pur Sport. The vehicle generates more downforce at the rear axle while the large, front splitter, air inlets, wheel-arch vents featuring optimised air outlets and a reduced vehicle height strike a clean balance at the front,” added Frank Heyl, Head of Exterior Design and Deputy Head Designer at Bugatti.