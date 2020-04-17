Canwell Medical to 3D print medical implants with SLM Solutions

German metal 3D printing leader SLM Solutions has entered into a strategic partnership with Chinese medical device manufacturer Canwell Medical for the development of 3D printed surgical implants.

The manufacturer, which specialises in the design and supply of orthopaedic implants, instruments and orthopaedic rehabilitation for medical instruments, will leverage SLM Solutions’ technical and application knowledge, as well as research and development to support the certification and serial production of additively manufactured products.

Jerry Ma, General Manager of SLM Solutions Asia Pacific, which last year expanded its facilities in Shanghai to better serve customers in Asia, said the company was proud to win the trust of Canwell Medical. Ma commented, “The cooperation with innovative enterprises like Canwell Medical will effectively promote the two-way development of 3D printing technology in the breadth and depth of the medical industry.”

In a press release, SLM Solutions cited acetabular cups and intervertebral fusion cages as key application areas for its metal selective laser melting technology following extensive R&D initiatives and success stories from existing customers who have obtained FDA clearance or CE mark certification for such 3D printed products.

Jerry Ma added: “Canwell’s slogan is ‘Technology For Health’; China's medical device enterprises are very committed to the goal of improving their technological innovation ability and entrepreneurs have an open and positive attitude towards foreign cooperation. As a result, I am confident in the application of SLM Solutions in the medical field. We fully believe that through our close cooperation in many ways, it is not a distant dream for all major medical institutions in China to be able to use advanced domestic medical devices, and for every household to be able to use affordable domestic medical devices.”