Carbon 3D printing technology used to produce Lamborghini dashboard air vents

Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) 3D printing technology has been used by Lamborghini to manufacture the central and lateral dashboard air vents of its Sián FKP 37 hybrid sports car.

It represents an expansion of the collaboration between the two companies which commenced earlier this year and focused initially on producing a textured fuel cap and air duct clip component for the supercar brand’s Urus SUV model.

Having enjoyed the quality and efficiency afforded by Carbon’s DLS technology in those initial projects, Lamborghini has moved to implement the 3D printing process across a greater number of parts for its range of supercars. It has allowed the company’s engineers to rework the design of interior components and streamline the product development process. With the Sián air vents, Lamborghini was able to go from initial concept to having the printed part on a show car within three weeks, having completed multiple design iterations, and then move to production three months later. The part is printed in Carbon’s EPX 82 material and has passed a number of tests including flammability, volatile organic compounds, thermal cycling and heat aging.

“We wanted to give our designers and engineers the ability to produce better parts and we can do this by leveraging Carbon DLS technology,” commented Stefan Gramse, Chief Procurement Officer at Automobili Lamborghini. “We were also able to simplify the supply chain and reduce time-to-market for these parts. Moving forward, we are putting more effort and resources on using additive manufacturing technologies for production parts for Lamborghini vehicles and, in working with Carbon, we have found a partner that shares our vision for creating best-in-class products that push the limits of what’s possible.”

“Lamborghini has exacting standards for quality and performance and we are pleased to demonstrate how the Carbon Digital Manufacturing Platform makes it possible for our customers to create parts at a speed, quality and cost not possible with other manufacturing techniques,” added Paul DiLaura, VP of Enterprise Partnerships at Carbon. “We couldn’t be prouder to expand our work with Lamborghini.”