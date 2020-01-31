Cimquest to distribute Nexa3D NXE400 3D printer in U.S.

Nexa3D NXE400 Nexa3D NXE400.

3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new reseller agreement with Cimquest.

The company has appointed the New Jersey-headquartered CAD/CAM, 3D printing and reverse engineering specialist to distribute its fast stereolithography systems across the East coast, building on Nexa3D’s growing reseller network across North America, Europe and Asia.

"When we chose to revamp our 3D printing product line almost two and a half years ago to address the shift in the market from prototyping to production, we knew it was going to take time to identify and test technology that could lead Cimquest and our customers into the next decade,” said Cimquest CEO Rob Hassold. “With the growing success we are having with the HP multi-jet-fusion printers, it’s time for us to complement and expand our portfolio with a true mass production photocure printer. We are excited to have concluded that after an extensive evaluation of all available options Nexa3D’s new exciting technology is the right solution for our customers."

Nexa3D’s flagship NXE400 3D printer began shipping last Summer and is said to deliver print speeds of up to 1cm in the Z axis per minute, powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) process. The machine also features optional washing and curing units which together are said to automate and significantly reduce production cycles for ready-to-use functional prototypes and production parts.

“We are delighted to work with a respected name in additive manufacturing like Cimquest,” said Avi Reichental, Executive Chairman and CEO of Nexa3D. “The US is clearly a critical market to be considered a true player on the world stage, and I am very confident that our newest partner’s reach and expertise in the eastern half of the country will help us realise fast and impressive results.”