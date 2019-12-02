Cooksongold teams with 3D LAB on compact powder atomiser for precious metals

ATO Noble (Credit: 3D Lab)

UK-based precious metals and jewellery supplier Cooksongold has announced a collaboration with Polish 3D printing specialist 3D LAB Sp. z o.o, on a first of its kind compact powder atomisation machine that is said to “revolutionise powder and parameter development”.

The machine is called the ATO Noble. It uses a patented ultrasonic plasma atomisation process to melt non-reactive precious metals into powder form for 3D printing. Compared to conventional powder atomisers, the ATO Noble has been designed to take up less space, require less investment in infrastructure, and process smaller quantities of raw material.

The raw material takes the form of metal rods or wire which are fed into the machine which measures a compact 1995 (H) x 813 (W) x 1138 (H) mm.

Martin Bach, Managing Director of Cooksongold said: “We are excited to announce this partnership with 3D Lab Sp. z o.o. We are confident that this revolutionary technology will have a major impact within the whole precious metal additive manufacturing market. Powder quality and costs are key drivers in this field this technology will offer considerable advantages.”

ATO Noble builds on 3D LAB’s initial ATO Lab powder atomisation machine. It has been adapted for precious metal powders including gold, silver and platinum to further production and development in industries that require high densities of precious metal such as jewellery, healthcare, electronics and aerospace. In addition, the ATO Noble features ‘Zero Losses Technology’ which is said to ensure 100% powder atomisation coupled with a filtration system which minimises material loss for valuable alloys.

Jakub Rozpendowski, Business Executive of 3D LAB commented: “We’re pleased to start our collaboration with Cooksongold in the production of precious metal powders. Their expert knowledge combined with our novel ultrasonic atomisation technology has a great potential to make ATO Noble an important solution for new metal material development by reducing the time to market for new, innovative products.”