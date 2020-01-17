CoreLink marks 5,000+ 3D printed implants milestone

× Expand Mimetic Metal combines a lattice framework and inner trabecular pores to emulate the properties of bone.

CoreLink, a U.S. designer and manufacturer of spinal implant systems, has announced a significant milestone following the successful implantation of over 5,000 3D printed devices.

The 5,000 mark was reached last November, just two years after CoreLink’s first implantation in the form of an F3D anterior cervical interbody back in June 2017.

Based on the company’s proprietary Mimetic Metal process, implants are manufactured in titanium alloy (Ti-6AL-4V ELI) using a laser-based additive manufacturing and finishing process. Implants are designed to mimic the structural, functional and physiological properties of bone by combining a lattice structure and open-pore architecture to allow for bone growth and blood flow.

“CoreLink set out to emulate nature with our 3D printed technology. Our unique design has enabled us to optimise everything needed in an interbody device - imaging, graft capacity, porosity, load sharing, strength, and stiffness,” said Jay Bartling, CEO, CoreLink. “From the development of the technology to execution of the 3D printing, we design and manufacture Mimetic Metal implants in our facility, ensuring both form and function are met to help patients in their healing process.”

CoreLink manufactures a range of 3D printed implants and precision surgical instruments. including the CoreLink M3 Stand-Alone ALIF and F3D family of implants. F3D interbodies include curved, straight, anterior lumbar, cervical, and lateral implants in a range of footprints, heights, and lordosis.