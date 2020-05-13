Alba Orbital 3D prints Pocketqube satellite deployer with CRP Technology

× Expand 3D printed AlbaPods 2.0 in Windform XT 2.0. (Credit: Alba Orbital)

Italian additive manufacturing specialist CRP Technology has been working with Glasgow-based Alba Orbital to build an updated deployer for PocketQube satellites.

These miniature 5cm, 250g satellites, derived from an idea from Professor Robert J. Twiggs at Morehead State University (MSU) to build "a satellite that fits in your pocket", are designed to carry out space research with lower launch costs compared to CubeSat satellites.

Alba Orbital, which provides parts and launch to companies, universities and space agencies, teamed with CRP Technology to create a new version of its AlbaPod 2.0 satellite deployer with improved weight and manufacturability, and a number of safety features.

CRP Technology has been supplying its 3D printing expertise and materials to the space industry for some time with the majority of its Windform TOP-LINE composite materials approved for use by major launch providers following successful outgassing tests at NASA and ESA. For this project, they chose selective laser sintering in Windform XT 2.0 Carbon composite material, a non-outgassing, lightweight fibre reinforced polyamide plastic similar to Nylon, due to its toughness and strength which the deployer needs to withstand a launch to space while containing several satellites.

× Expand The first of the two fully loaded AlbaPod 2.0 being attached to the kick stage of Rocket Labs Electron rockets for launch. (Credit: Alba Orbital)

The resulting AlbaPod v2 now features more complex geometries, previously unattainable with traditional manufacturing methods, and is 60% lighter than its predecessor with a mass of 500g and has successfully passed the necessary control criteria. In a case study from CRP Technology, Alba Orbital said the most innovative aspect of the project was the number of components they were able to switch over to this new material, adding how not only was the shell redesigned in the material, but also the moving ejection mechanism and door assembly. Regarding mechanical performance, the company went on to describe how, in addition to being able to successfully deploy the satellites inside, the device also needed to contain the satellites in the event of catastrophic failure of a payload during the launch - if anything breaks free, it could fatally damage other payloads or the launch vehicle itself. This was tested with free masses on vibration tables at extremely high loading and the shell proved to hold up.

Alba Orbital launched six PocketQube satellites into orbit at the end of last year via the 3D printed AlbaPod v2. The mission "Alba Cluster 2" has been on orbit for 100 days while a new launch "Alba Cluster 3" is expected for later this year. The technology behind the AlbaPod v2 will be presented at the 4th Annual PocketQube Workshop at Glasgow University Union on 8-9th of October 2020.