CRP Technology launches second material in High Speed Sintering portfolio

CRP Technology has announced the introduction of Windform P2, a glass fibre-reinforced thermoplastic polyamide optimised for the High Speed Sintering (HSS) process.

The Windform P2 is CRP’s second offering through its P-Line series of production grade 3D printing materials. CRP says the new material has excellent mechanical properties and is ideal for functional prototypes and end-use components.

Windform P2 has been designed to be a stiffer material than the Windform P1, which was released last April as CRP announced the P-Line portfolio. The P2 boasts a tensile modulus of 2925.20 MPa compared to the P1’s 1960.60 MPa and has a tensile strength of 39.24 MPa. Thanks to its glass fibre reinforcement, the W2 is also an insulating material with a CTI rating of 600.

CRP believes the material can be successfully utilised to produce small functional prototypes and end use parts which require detailed resolution and/ or high stiffness. Applications such as electrical enclosures and housing, rigid automotive interiors, furniture parts, fixtures and tooling, presentation models and consumer goods are said to be ideal.

The P-Line material range has been brought to market to facilitate the application of additive manufacturing for production means, supporting a host of industries as they look to step up their deployment of the technology. As the company expands its P-Line of materials, it says to expect ‘constant evolution.’

“We are pursuing non-stop innovation on the road to high tech for production manufacturing,” commented Franco Cevolini, CRP’s Chief Technology Officer and Vice President. “This is a very important property. Windform P2 is stiffer than Windform P1 because Windform P2 is reinforced. Most of the reinforced materials for similar technologies currently on the market, show a decrease in the tensile strength property. My staff and I have been able to preserve the high tensile strength in Windform P2. Therefore, Windform P2 overall’s performance is superior than the performance of similar materials currently on the market for similar technologies.”