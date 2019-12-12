Daimler company EvoBus installs Sintratec S2 SLS 3D printing platform

× Expand Sintratec Sintratec Daimler Sintratec's Gabor Koppanyi, right, and Daimler's Ralf Anderhofstadt, left, shake hands on the deal.

Daimler Trucks & Buses subsidiary EvoBus has installed a Sintratec S2 selective laser sintering platform at its production site in Neu-Ulm, Germany.

The company marked its adoption of the Sintratec S2 system, which is set to play an important role in EvoBus’ training initiatives moving forward, at a recent press event. It further extends the automotive player’s adoption of additive technology which has been fuelled by its intention to enable a more seamless spare part service.

Next year, Daimler is to set up service bases which will harness 3D printing technology to produce spare and customised parts on-demand, a move away from using external service providers which can prolong turnaround times. The company is already demonstrating the capabilities of additive manufacturing technology, with printed parts already fitted into the interiors of buses, and is looking to build on that with these latest developments.

“With 3D printing the Daimler Bus division can respond quickly, flexibly, economically and environmentally friendly to urgent customer needs,” commented Ralf Anderhofstadt, Head of Center of Competence Additive Manufacturing at Daimler Buses. “The advantages of additive technologies, especially with regards to spare parts, are evident.”

The Sintratec S2 is a modular platform which Sintratec says is suited to training, education and the production of small to medium batches of parts. Supplemented by a Material Handling station, a Material Core unit, and with the possibility of teaming it with additional modules like blasting and polishing equipment, its primary purpose at EvoBus will be to aid engineers in the teaching and training of how to utilise additive manufacturing technology.

Sintratec says it is very proud its 3D printing technology being implemented by Daimler and the EvoBus subsidiary will contribute to the digitisation of the bus industry.

“Special thanks to the entire EvoBus GmbH team for letting Sintratec participate in this outstanding event and present our vision of the digital factory as well as our Sintratec S2 system,” offered Gabor Koppanyi, Head of Marketing & Sales at Sintratec. “We are very proud of this partnership and are looking forward to more fantastic projects where we can shape the future together.”