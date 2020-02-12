Dassault Systèmes and Xometry partner to provide instant price quotes to SOLIDWORKS & CATIA users

× Expand Dassault Systèmes Dassault Pike Company

Dassault Systèmes and Xometry have partnered to allow users of the SOLIDWORKS and CATIA software platforms to receive instant and automatic price quotes for their designs.

The collaboration means designers and engineers will no longer have to leave their design workspace to know how much their project will cost. Users will retain the option to get instant or manual quotes from other suppliers through Dassault’s MAKE Marketplace platform, but Xometry, as a ‘prime partner’, will have its quotes viewable on the screen as the project progresses.

Xometry becomes the first prime partner of Dassault’s MAKE Marketplace, which was launched in 2018 and gives users access to a worldwide network of manufacturing service providers. This new category of partner recognises ‘qualified service providers with industrial-grade quality certifications and production capacities to answer demanding needs and high satisfaction rates.’ Xometry is a company with a host of additive and subtractive manufacturing technologies at its disposal and recently expanded into Europe with the acquisition of Shift.

Dassault has said it intends to add additional prime partners to its MAKE Marketplace ecosystem to further enhance its offering to customers.

“We launched the MAKE Marketplace to make it easy for customers to design and manufacture. Our partnership with Xometry takes this a step further,” commented Sébastien Massart, Head of Corporate Strategy. “Customers can order high quality additive manufacturing or CNC machining parts in one click at the right price, thanks to Xometry instant quoting capabilities. This is all part of our vision to continuously reduce the friction that customers face going from design to manufacturing.”

“Engineers need the right tools to do their job successfully, and this includes working with a responsive, trusted manufacturing partner,” added Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “As the leader in 3D printing and on-demand manufacturing, we have served many customers in the MAKE Marketplace since its launch. Through our deeper partnership with Dassault Systèmes, we can directly connect with customers and make a commitment to provide a quote on every customer query. It’s all about faster manufacturing.”