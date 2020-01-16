Deadline for Med-Tech Innovation Awards approaches

Med-Tech Innov

The deadline is approaching for submissions to the Med-Tech Innovation Awards which will this year feature a 3D Printing Award for the first time.

Companies wanting to enter applications for the five Med-Tech Innovation Awards have until Wednesday January 29th to complete their applications. Awards will be handed out on the night of April 1st along with five Medilink UK Healthcare Business Award categories.

The five Med-Tech Innovation Awards comprise the Connected Health Award, Design Award, Engineering Award, Materials Innovation Award and the 3D Printing Award, while Medilink’s Awards consist of the Collaboration with the NHS Award, Outstanding Achievement Award, Export Achievement Award, Innovation Award and Start-up Award.

Applications for the Med-Tech Innovation 3D Printing Award should demonstrate how the use of 3D printing has enhanced or fundamentally improved the design or manufacture of a medical device, be it a tooling application, a medical model or an end-use part. Entries can be submitted via the Med-Tech Innovation website, with all applications being reviewed by a judging panel made up of key industry stakeholders.

Hosted on the eve of the first day of MedTech Expo at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, the Med-Tech Innovation Awards and Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards are the pinnacle of recognition in the UK and Ireland’s medtech and healthcare technology sectors. The ceremony celebrates the outstanding achievements, international successes and innovative breakthroughs made across the life sciences and healthcare technology space and brings together 300 industry professionals to network over a gala dinner. Medically qualified comedian and quiz player Paul Sinha will host the ceremony with tickets to be made available for purchase in due course.