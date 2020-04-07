Digital Metal triples print speed of metal binder jetting technology with software upgrade

Digital Metal's DM P2500 metal 3D printer.

Digital Metal has said its latest software upgrade has enabled an increase in print speed of up to three times on the DM P2500 metal binder jetting platform.

The DM P2500 machine has been designed to enable the additive manufacture of small, high-precision metal parts in a host of vertical markets, with this latest development aimed at facilitating users to scale their print volumes. The software update is standard on all new DM P2500 units, with upgrade kits available for those machines already installed and in operation.

Digital Metal launched the DM P2500 in 2017 and has built the machine with componentry that ensures accuracy. All moving parts have an accuracy down to single microns, per the company, while a 160mm thick custom-made diabase stone is used for stability and to prevent vibrations affecting the printing process. Supplementing this is a growing materials portfolio - now up to five products after the launch of two new superalloys in September - the ability to print parts with dimensions as small as 1 x 1 x 3 mm and print resolutions up to 35 µm.

With Digital Metal’s latest software updates, the company can now add the tripling of its print speeds to those capabilities.

“We constantly work to improve the performance of our printers so that our customers work as cost-effectively as possible,” commented Alexander Sakratidis, Sales and Marketing Manager at Digital Metal. “This important upgrade makes it possible to reach even greater production volumes without sacrificing component quality. We plan to continue introducing similar significant updates twice a year.”