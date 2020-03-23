DMG Mori unveils new dual-laser metal 3D printing system

× Expand DMG Mori Lasertec 30 Dual SLM machine.

Machine tool manufacturer DMG Mori has unveiled the latest addition to its additive manufacturing line-up in the form of a dual laser selective laser melting system.

The new Lasertec 30 Dual SLM machine comes equipped with a pair of 600 W (optionally 1 kW) lasers in the optics module to build either single components or several workpieces in parallel, within a 300 mm cube build volume, to provide more flexibility.

DMG Mori says the scan field of each laser covers the entire chamber area to enable build rates of up to 90 cm³/h and raising output by as much as 80 percent compared with single-laser machines. Active cooling of the build area allows users to remove finished components more quickly to further increase productivity.

The machine’s software automatically recognises the optimum scan strategy for each job and the adjustable focus diameter of the laser spot from 300 microns down to 50 microns is said to result in high accuracy melting. The machine also features a permanent filter with a lifetime of more than 3,000 hours which, due to automatic passivation of metallic particles, offers a high level of operational safety.

DMG Mori has implemented its intelligent, material-specific rePLUG unit for powder supply which features a closed circuit under inert gas, allowing powder to be exchanged easily and without contamination within two hours. Materials range from tool steel and stainless steel through to aluminium and cobalt-chrome to Inconel and titanium.

Meanwhile, its accompanying Optomet software offers functions for optimising power and exposure strategies for enhanced machine performance, and controlling the build chamber temperature to normalise conditions and reduce residual stresses.

The manufacturer has been expanding its additive manufacturing capabilities following the launch of its first hybrid AM systems back in 2013. In December, DMG Mori introduced a new 5-axis machining centre, the LASERTEC 125 3D hybrid system, which incorporates machining with laser deposition welding.