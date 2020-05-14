DOMO Chemicals strengthens additive manufacturing play with ZARE

× Expand Part printed in Sinterline PA6 powder. (Credit: ZARE)

Engineering materials producer DOMO Chemicals has announced a partnership with 3D printing service provider ZARE in an effort to strengthen its position in the additive manufacturing market.

The company, which already supplies materials for use in selective laser sintering (SLS) following the acquisition of Solvay’s Performance Polyamides Business and Sinterline Technyl brand last year, is said to have established the ZARE partnership in response to growing demand from customers in the automotive and consumer electronics industries who are turning their focus to AM.

Dominique Giannotta, Sinterline Program Leader said: “DOMO Chemical’s Sinterline Technyl is the PA6 powder pioneer and, through our partnership with ZARE and their parts production capabilities, our offering will be a reference for OEMs and tier parts suppliers. This will help drive us further up the value chain of 3D printed parts with solutions that materialise high performing components for very demanding markets.”

For ZARE, an Italian service bureau specialising in multiple powder-based AM technologies including SLS, the collaboration will allow industrial designers to evaluate the benefits of AM and DOMO's materials through their services. Commenting on the processability, mechanical performance and high melting temperature of DOMO’s Sinterline Technyl PA6 6300HT powder, Giuseppe Pisciuneri, Sales Manager at ZARE said: “This PA6 powder grade can be widely used in applications where components are subject to wear or friction.

“With 25 industrial grade machines we cover all the additive manufacturing technologies. Sinterline products help us maintain perfect control of production processes and guarantee consistent and repeatable results in production.”

As a result of the Solvay Performance Polyamides Business acquisition, DOMO has also established its HUB by Sinterline 3D printing services to support customers from design and material selection through to parts testing.