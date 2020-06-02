dp polar harnesses Xaar 1003 printhead to enable low-volume production with 3D printing

× Expand dp polar AMpolar

3D printer manufacturer dp polar GmbH is using Xaar 1003 printheads to enable its customers to additively manufacture parts at low-volumes with its AMpolar i2 machine.

The German vendor has delivered its AMpolar i2 3D printing system to manufacturers operating in the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and consumer goods industries.

Harnessing the patented High-Speed Rotative (HSR) additive manufacturing process and equipped with a build area of 2.0m2, dp polar’s array of Xaar 1003 printheads jet material onto the build platform to produce components, like automotive electronic power-plugs, layer by layer. An automotive customer of dp polar has been able to produce over 500,000 electronic power-plugs per year with a reduced cost per part compared to traditional methods of manufacture.

Ampolar i2 sample parts.

“The AMpolar i2 delivers unparalleled output of printed parts per hour, resulting in a significant reduction in cost per part,” commented Hans Mathea, Managing Director and founder of dp polar. “The Xaar 1003 is integral to the machine’s design and performance and the ability to handle multiple fluids means that 3D printing and additive manufacturing are now a reality for the volume production of parts for many industries.”

“dp polar’s use of the Xaar 1003 printhead, and the innovative design of the AMpolar i2, shows the natural progression of photopolymer jetting from a prototyping technology to a true manufacturing process; a transition we are seeing more and more within functional inkjet applications. We are delighted to see the AMpolar i2 utilise Xaar’s printhead technology and make the volume production of industrial parts through 3D printing a reality.”