DSM and JuggerBot 3D expand partnership to focus on 3D printing pellet materials

DSM is to develop high-performance pellet materials for Juggerbot 3D's fused granulate fabrication 3D printing technology as the pair expand their partnership.

The companies say they are aiming to explore the ‘untapped potential’ of fused granulate fabrication and believe it has the potential to facilitate industrial applications. Following their collaboration last May which focused on fused filament fabrication (FFF), DSM will install JuggerBot 3D’s P3-44 pellet extrusion 3D printing platform and set about developing material formulations for the technology.

JuggerBot’s P3-44 system is a large format machine, equipped with a build volume of 915 x 1,220 x 1,220 mm and boasting the ability to process a range of thermoplastic materials, including flexible, high-temperature and high-fill grades. The company is confident, with filler ratios up to 50%, its pellet materials can meet the performance requirements - such as strength, stiffness and heat resistance - that many manufacturers desire. DSM, said to have already advised JuggerBot during the development of the P3-44 machine, will now begin to leverage its deep expertise in materials science to expand the choice of pellet materials.

“The need for pellet materials and printers that are able to produce large-scale applications is evident,” commented Hugo da Silva, VP of Additive Manufacturing at DSM. “Working side by side with innovative printer manufacturers like JuggerBot 3D allows us to create material solutions while ensuring manufacturers have access to reliable machines. Materials or printers alone are not sufficient for OEMs to adopt the technology. That is why a smoothly running ecosystem is so critical for additive manufacturing to be accepted on the production floor.”

“We’re addressing the largest barriers to the adoption of 3D printing with fused granulate fabrication,” added Dan Fernback, co-founder of JuggerBot 3D. “The P3-44 is truly a reliable, industrial-grade machine that allows users to tap into a plethora of production materials and scale their additive manufacturing efforts. We’re thrilled to further align our process expertise with DSM’s material expertise and serve as the go-to team for companies looking to take 3D printing to the next level.”