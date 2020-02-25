Duncan Machine Products adopts VELO3D metal 3D printing technology for aerospace and oil & gas components

Velo3D Sapphire System Velo3D's Sapphire System

VELO3D’s metal 3D printing technology is to be deployed by precision machining service provider Duncan Machine Products (DMP).

DMP is a supplier to the aerospace and oil and gas sectors, which was founded by Terri and Chris Billings in their garage in 2007. Today, the company occupies a 50,000-square-foot space and has moved to adopt additive manufacturing technology to address the demand for the quicker turnaround of metal parts.

Though DMP won’t install VELO3D’s Sapphire System until the second quarter of 2020, the company has already received an order to additively manufacture 1,500 parts for downhole tools used in onshore and offshore exploration. For this programme, additive manufacturing is being used in place of investment casting. DMP is confident VELO3D’s platform is not only robust enough to generate components that can withstand extreme environments but, with the order potentially increasing to 15,000 parts in the next 24 months, also able to scale to higher volumes.

The company will also look to apply the Sapphire System in a number of other cases and has recognised the importance of this investment to its growth plans.

“We know that AM is essential for our future expansion,” commented Chris Billings, co-owner of DMP. “We chose VELO3D because their Sapphire printer can handle the most geometric complexity, and their support-less process doesn’t require customers to redesign their parts. This will enable us to bid on a larger portfolio of projects. We put VELO3D to the test on a series of customer-driven part builds and, in the end, it was an easy decision.”

“Metal AM is a very compatible manufacturing process for the oil and gas industry, given the complex engineering requirements,” added Benny Buller, founder and CEO of VELO3D. “Our SupportFree technology can make highly complex geometries without the burden of post-processing – providing repeatability, process gains and greater productivity for oilfield service providers.”