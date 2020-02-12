DyeMansion's 3D printing post-processing equipment to be distributed in Nordics-Baltics region by PLM Group

× Expand DyeMansion DyeMansion portfolio DyeMansion's Print-to-Product workflow.

DyeMansion’s range of 3D printing post-processing products will be distributed through the Nordic and Baltic regions by PLM Group after a partnership was announced.

It means users of powder bed fusion technology in the regions will now have access to DyeMansion’s four-strong portfolio of finishing solutions. Since its launch in 2015, DyeMansion has delivered to market a cleaning, a colouring and two surfacing systems through what it calls its ‘Print-to-Product workflow’.

The cleaning platform is called Powershot C and is equipped with two blasting nozzles which work simultaneously to remove excess powder after the print. Users can then process their parts through the Powershot C for matt-glossy surfaces, ‘the main basis for maximising colouring results’ or the Powerfuse S to achieve a surface that rivals injection moulding. The DM60 then allows users to colour their parts.

PLM Group has installed the four machines at its premises in Denmark, the base from which it also distributes 3D printing technology from HP, 3D Systems and Markforged. The company will now begin to supply customers with DyeMansion’s post-processing equipment, as well as provide technical support for installation and maintenance.

“Our aim is to create efficient solutions for any industry need and that’s why we decided on DyeMansion, as they have the best and most flexible industrial solutions for post-processing available on the market,” commented Gøran Jenssen, Business Unit Manager of 3D Printing at PLM Group. “The partnership with DyeMansion enables us as the first company in the Nordics-Baltics region to offer our customers the complete 3D printing process chain – from design and printing to the right finishing options according to their needs.”