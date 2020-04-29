DyeMansion introduces first vibrant colours for grey HP 3D printed parts

× Expand The Munich post-processing experts have developed 17 vibrant colours especially for grey HP Multi Jet Fusion parts.

Additive manufacturing post-processing specialist DyeMansion has developed a new colour palette for grey HP Multi Jet Fusion parts.

The Munich-based company’s popular DeepDye Coloring process already provides extensive colour finishing options for 3D printed parts produced in a white base material, with users like Daimler and luxury eyewear company ic! Berlin adopting the technology for end-use consumer facing parts. However, colour options for grey 3D printed parts have so far been limited. Now, DyeMansion is introducing 17 vibrant colours specifically for grey Polyamide 12 parts printed on HP 4200 and 5200 series machines and believes they could open up new additive manufacturing applications in the consumer goods sector.

Kai Witter, Chief Customer Officer at DyeMansion, said, “The number of HP systems in the market is growing and our customers' demand for vibrant colours for their grey parts was strong. We have taken up this challenge and now respond to the needs of the market with a new colour line. We are looking forward to the first colourful products on the market and are excited to see which industry will be the forerunner here.”

The colouring process works by placing the base part into a water bath in which the dye reacts under pressure and heat to penetrate up to 200 μm into the part's open pores. The new colours were developed with DyeMansion’s PolyShot Surfacing (PSS), an automated, mechanical blasting process which delivers a homogenised part surface finish for hard plastics, in mind. Other methods such as chemical VaporFuse Surfacing (VFS) can deliver different colouring results but DyeMansion is offering to collaborate with potential users on testing these new colours for such processes.

Going into more detail, Philipp Kramer, Co-Founder & CTO of DyeMansion, added, “In order to achieve strong colours even on parts with grey base material with immediate effect, we have redefined our process and developed a special recipe. The handling remains easy for our customers, because no DM60 hardware or software adjustments are necessary to use the new colours.”

The colours are expected to launch in July and DyeMansion is now entering a beta best phase with select customers to explore optimum production parameters. Owners of HP Jet Fusion 4200 or 5200 systems as well as a DyeMansion Powershot S and DyeMansion DM60 can now sign up to participate.