Dynamism opens 3D printing showroom at Azoth's Michigan facility

3D printing distributor Dynamism has announced the opening of an additive manufacturing showroom at service provider Azoth’s additive manufacturing (AM) facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Azoth is the latest brand to be launched under the EWIE Group of Companies (EGC) which work with manufacturers to improve the efficiencies of their production facilities and operating costs. Dynamism has partnered with the company to put forward its portfolio of 3D printing solutions as potential solutions for these manufacturers.

Reflecting Dynamism’s offering of 3D printing hardware – which includes brands such as Ultimaker, Formlabs, Nexa 3D and Desktop Metal – the showroom houses desktop extrusion printers, stereolithography systems and metal technologies too. Integrating a showroom into its dedicated AM facility will support Azoth in helping customers identify opportunities to implement 3D printing technology in their own businesses. Not just a manufacturer of parts using the technologies, Azoth intends to help companies adopt the technology to best suit their needs, ‘fast tracking their implementation to reduce operating costs and improve production efficiencies’.

“For companies leading the transformation to digital manufacturing, seeing the most innovative 3D printers operating side by side is an invaluable experience,” commented Tim Ruffner, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Dynamism. “We’re so pleased to be working with Azoth 3D, a leader in helping some of the world’s largest manufacturers transition to on-demand factory parts and tooling.”

“Azoth is focused on implementing a new inventory management model that we call TOMO (Take One Make One). We are able to transform customer inventory into digital libraries of parts ready to be printed on demand,” added Cody Cochran, Key Account Manager at Azoth. “Through our manufacturing expertise, we ensure that quality end-use parts are manufactured every time and that it is ready for the shop floor. TOMO is more than 3D printing parts, TOMO is a lean manufacturing process focused on quality and reducing operating costs.”