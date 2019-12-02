EnvisionTEC launches water soluble 3D printing resin with Sartomer

× Expand EnvisionTEC EnvisionONE cover image Envision One Dental

A collaboration between EnvisionTEC and Arkema’s Sartomer specialty chemicals business has brought to market a new water-soluble 3D printing resin called E-Aquasol.

Launched last month at Formnext, the material is designed for use with EnvisionTEC’s proprietary cDLM platform to 3D print moulds for what the pair envision will be a wide range of industrial applications.

Leveraging Sartomer’s N3xtDimension UV-curable resin technology, E-Aquasol is said to allow industrial manufacturers to shell-cast thin-walled parts with high feature resolution. Due to its high water solubility, E-Aquasol resin provides a suitable alternative to more aggressive solvents such as caustic.

“Collaboration is at the heart of our 3D Printing Solutions by Arkema platform vision, aiming to identify new opportunities to support successful adoption of additive manufacturing,” said Sumeet Jain, Global Director for 3D Printing Business, Sartomer. “We are excited and eager to work with EnvisionTEC, a global leader in the manufacturing of production-grade 3D printers, leveraging our material and EnvisionTEC’s 3D printing expertise to bring advanced solutions to the market.”

Al Siblani, CEO, EnvisionTEC, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Sartomer in additive manufacturing materials development. Joining forces to design E-Aquasol resin for our professional-grade Continuous Digital Light Manufacturing DLP 3D printing platform supports our customers in achieving the best end results thanks to the advanced performance properties of this water-soluble material.”

Further to the announcement, EnvisionTEC also declared its Envision One cDLM printer is now available to European customers. First introduced last year, the machine boasts an average print speed of up to 75 mm per hour in the Z axis for the full build envelope and is available as either a Dental or Mechanical solution.