ERIKS invests in Ultimaker 3D printing technology to support OEM & MRO customers

× Expand AADHOOGENDOORN ERIKS Ultimaker

Technical components and service provider ERIKS has invested in multiple Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundles as it expands its 3D printing capacity for OEM and MRO customers.

ERIKS serves tens of thousands of customers across 22 different industries, with a workforce of 7,500 occupying more than 300 facilities around the world. In Alkmaar, The Netherlands, the company has deployed a fleet of Ultimaker 3D printing systems to allow customers to co-engineer products with ERIKS’ specialists.

Last year, ERIKS recorded savings of more than €350,000 by using 3D printing to produce in-house production aids and is now looking to share these kinds of gains with its clients.

AADHOOGENDOORN Ultimaker ERIKS

“We see enormous potential in 3D printing for industrial purposes. By combining our industry, product and application knowledge with the accessible and reliable 3D printing solutions from Ultimaker, we can fully support our customers in co-engineering parts with more speed and design freedom when using injection moulding,” commented Sander Splinter, Managing Director at ERIKS Netherlands. “We are now gradually helping our customers to benefit from 3D printing by advising them, based on data analysis, on which parts are suitable to print, but also through site-scans at their facilities. Based on these visits, we can co-engineer and print the identified application on the Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle, guaranteeing quality, reproducibility and reliability of the parts according to their specific industry standards.”

For parts used in food production environments, ERIKS has set up an EC1935/2004-compliant ‘Clean Manufacturing Facility’ and is now working to earn the same food-safe FDA certifications for 3D printing. It will open up ERIKS’ 3D printing capacity to more opportunities and, understandably, has Ultimaker excited.

“As shown in the 3D Printing Sentiment Index [commissioned by Ultimaker last year], only 35% of companies have adopted additive manufacturing, while in many industries worldwide margins are currently under high pressure,” said Ultimaker CEO Jos Burger. “Efficiency is key to bring a competitive edge and 3D printing plays a major role in this, as ERIKS experienced first-hand with achieving their impressive cost and time savings. I am proud to see how ERIKS shares their industry specific expertise and combines it with our reliable Ultimaker ecosystem. I am positive that this collaboration helps to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing and that together we will make the industry work better.”