Essentium & LEHVOSS partner to develop high-performance 3D printing materials

Essentium has announced it is working with LEHVOSS to develop high-performance materials that will meet the standards expected in industries such as aerospace, automotive, oil and gas and electronics.

The companies have been working together for two years, with Essentium making available a line of PEEK and high temperature Nylon materials using LEHVOSS’ LUVOCOM 3F compounds. LEHVOSS joins BASF in partnering with Essentium to facilitate the 3D printing of industrial-grade materials on an extrusion-based platform.

As Essentium’s materials portfolio continues to grow, these additions in collaboration with LEHVOSS are said to offer easy printability and non-warping properties, while also boasting heat and chemical resistance and high mechanical strength. Essentium is confident these materials can be harnessed to produce applications in the mechanical engineering, medical technology, as well as automotive engine components.

Essentium has said it has already seen strong demand for the materials it has developed with LEHVOSS’ LUVOCOM 3F compound and anticipates more materials to come from the partnership.

“While there are many compounding companies that optimise materials for 3D printing, few can rival LEHVOSS’ manufacturing knowledge and their approach for designing compounds specifically for extrusion-based 3D printing processes,” commented Brandon Sweeney PhD, Head of R&D for Materials and co-founder of Essentium. “With LEHVOSS, we have a true partner who shares our passion in applying material science innovation to accelerate industrial-scale additive manufacturing.”

“Partnering with Essentium is a win-win for our industrial customers,” added LEHVOSS Group’s Director of 3D Printing Materials & Marketing Thomas Collet. “Essentium is at the forefront of material science and together we will create a wider range of 3D printing materials certified to meet the performance standards they expect in their end-use parts. Not only will this speed time-to-market and lower the cost to produce the highest quality parts, it will also spur innovation for new additive manufacturing applications.”