Evonik launches 3D printing software tool to help users select best process and material

Evonik has announced the launch of a software tool which has been designed to help users select the most appropriate 3D printing process for their design geometry.

The software tool has been developed by Castor Technologies, the Israeli start-up which drew investment from Evonik’s venture capital arm in October 2019. Back then, Evonik commented how Castor’s expertise ‘perfectly complemented’ its own 3D printing portfolio and expects the new software tool to provide a better understanding of what manufacturers desire.

Evonik’s software offering is said to supplement existing CAD systems and works to assess the printability of designs, recommend the best material and process and estimates cost and lead time. Users also gain access to a report which will be generated off the back of comprehensive technical and economic analysis to show the breakeven point for additive manufacturing against conventional production techniques. The company believes this will allow users to deploy additive manufacturing more efficiently and also take advantage of ‘low hanging fruit’ applications.

With its growing range of additive manufacturing polymers, Evonik believes such a software tool will help support the application of 3D printing technologies, and thus, the adoption of its high-performance materials.

“With the software, broader adoption of 3D printing at a commercial scale is now possible,” commented Thomas Große-Puppendahl, Head of Innovation Growth Field Additive Manufacturing at Evonik. “These will offer us better insights into customer needs and preferences in order to develop new ‘ready-to-use’ materials.”

“The release of Evonik’s new software which is powered by Castor’s technology is a key step in expanding our product portfolio,” added Omer Blaier, Chief Executive Officer at Castor. “We are thrilled about the opportunity to solidify the relationship with Evonik and look forward to materialising our vision to increase the amount of end-use parts manufactures using additive manufacturing.”